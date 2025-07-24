Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 4778.91 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 15.10% to Rs 334.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 290.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 4778.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4352.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

