Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 94.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 94.21% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 602.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.602.83444.946.795.1639.1421.4334.4417.8625.1712.96

