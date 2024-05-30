Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 88.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 88.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.98% to Rs 60.81 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 88.74% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 60.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.62% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 233.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 229.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.8159.63 2 233.67229.31 2 OPM %5.334.78 -5.166.94 - PBDT4.983.79 31 20.0321.20 -6 PBT2.962.01 47 12.6514.48 -13 NP2.851.51 89 10.1811.14 -9

