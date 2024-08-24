Lohia Securities consolidated net profit rises 87.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.31% to Rs 110.61 croreNet profit of Lohia Securities rose 87.56% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.31% to Rs 110.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.6160.34 83 OPM %7.6311.87 -PBDT8.446.24 35 PBT8.446.03 40 NP8.444.50 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News