Lohia Securities consolidated net profit rises 87.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.31% to Rs 110.61 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities rose 87.56% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 83.31% to Rs 110.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.6160.347.6311.878.446.248.446.038.444.50

