Ashoka Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for MMRDA project

Ashoka Buildcon informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 478 crore awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The said project includes design and construction of elevated road from Kalyanmurbad Road (Palms Water Resort) to Badlapur Road (Jagdish Dughdhalaya) to Pune Link Road parallel to Waldhuni River crossing over Karjat- Kasara Railway line including slip road.

The company has quoted bid price of Rs 478 crore and it will be executed within 36 months including monsoon period.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.