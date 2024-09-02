Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for chronic heart failure drug

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Biocon Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval of its ANDA for Sacubitril/Valsartan Tablets, from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Sacubitril and valsartan combination is used to treat chronic heart failure in adults to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. This medicine is also used to treat paediatric patients over the age of one year.

Biocon stated that the approval further adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.

The scrip rose 1.14% to close at Rs 359.30 on Friday, 30 August 2024.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

