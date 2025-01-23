Biocon gains as board to mull fund raising on Jan 27

Biocon advanced 2.41% to Rs 397.20 after its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 27 January 2025, to consider and approve the raising of funds on a private placement basis.

The company will raise funds through the issuance of commercial papers (CPs) or through any other mode.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 126 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 4% YoY to Rs 3,590 crore during the quarter.

