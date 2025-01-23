HUL Q3 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 3,001 cr

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 19.13% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,519 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBIT) increased marginally 0.2% to Rs 3,469 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,462 crore in Q3 FY24. Exceptional items stood at Rs 509 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported an underlying sales growth (USG) of 2% and a flat underlying volume growth (UVG) in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,570 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.85% as compared with Rs 3,540 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin fell 20 bps to 23.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 23.7% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, home care USG was 6% led by high-single digit UVG in Fabric Wash and Household Care. Household Care achieved high-single digit UVG led by outperformance in dishwash.

Beauty & wellbeing reported a 1% growth while UVG witnessed a low-single digit decline. Hair Care delivered mid-single digit competitive volume growth driven by strong growth in Dove, Tresemme and Clinic Plus. Performance was broad-based across sachets and formats of the future. Doves Hair and Scalp Therapy and Tresemmes Silk Press range were introduced to further strengthen our future core and market makers portfolio.

Personal Care declined 4% with mid-single digit volume decline. Positive momentum witnessed in non-hygiene segment. Bodywash continued to strengthen its market leadership with strong double-digit growth. Oral Care delivered mid-single digit growth led by Closeup.

Foods had a flat USG with mid-single digit price growth offset by decline in volume. Tea delivered low-single digit growth led by premium brands such as 3 Roses and Taj Mahal. Coffee grew double-digit, led by strong performance in organized trade.

On the outlook front, the company expects moderation in consumption trends to continue in the near term. If commodity prices remain stable, low-single digit price growth is anticipated, and EBITDA is expected to be maintained at the lower end of its range of 23-24%.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, said, FMCG demand trends remained subdued with continued moderation in urban growth while rural sustained its gradual recovery. In this operating context, we delivered competitive growth by driving unmissable brand superiority, investing behind brands and capabilities whilst maintaining healthy margins.

In line with our strategic intent to transform our portfolio in fast-growing spaces, I am excited to announce the acquisition of the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in the high growth masstige beauty segment.

We continue to make progress on unlocking a billion aspirations by contemporizing our core business, driving premiumization through our future core business and ushering market-making in new demand spaces. While we keep a close watch on the pace of recovery and the broader economic outlook in the short term, we remain confident of the medium to long term opportunity in the Indian FMCG sector and HULs ability to grow competitively.

Meanwhile, in consideration of the demerger of the ice cream business, the company will issue one equity share of the demerged company for every equity share held in the existing company, i.e., in a 1:1 ratio.

Further, HUL has acquired the homegrown skincare brand Minimalist at a pre-money valuation of Rs 2,955 crore (nearly $350 million). The board at HUL has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 90.5% of Minimalist shares at a cash consideration of Rs 2,670 crore (secondary buyout) along with Rs 45 crore as a primary infusion in the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 FY2026 and the remaining 9.5% shareholding of uprising in about two years from the completion date.

Furthermore, the companys board approved to the acquisition of the palm undertaking of Vishwatej Oil Industries. The proposed plan involves setting up sapling nurseries, palm fresh fruit bunch collection centres and a state-of-the-art palm oil mill in the state. HUL will establish a comprehensive farmer outreach programme to provide technical assistance to farmers for growing palm oil and introduce the best-in-the-class farming practices in line with the companys global sustainable and regenerative agriculture principles.

Hindustan Unilever is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company.

