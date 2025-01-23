BPCL Q3 PAT surges 37% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 36.85% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,649.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,397.27 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,13,135.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 6,176.17 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 34.85% as compared with Rs 4,580.08 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses decreased by 3.1% YoY to Rs 1,22,172.87 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 50,822.63 crore (down 9.59% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 1,201.40 crore (up 12.49% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q3 FY25, the refinery throughput was at 9.54 metric million tonnes (MMT), down 3.25% from 9.86 MMT posted in Q3 FY24. Market sales grew by 3.95% to 13.43 MMT in Q3 FY25 as against 12.92 MMT reported in Q3 FY24.

Sales growth surged to 3.95% in the third quarter of FY25 as compared to 0.86% reported in Q3 FY24. Export sales declined to 0.26 MMT in Q3 FY25 from 0.28 MMT registered in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit tanked 55.18% to Rs 10,061.20 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 22,449.32 crore posted in 9M FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) fell 0.73% YoY to Rs 3,28,952.97 crore in 9M FY25.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2024 is $5.95 per barrel as compared to $14.72 per barrel recorded in Q3 FY24. This amount is prior to factoring in the impact of special additional excise duty and road & infrastructure cess, levied with effect from 1 July 2022.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and also fixed Wednesday, 29 January 2025, as the record date.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 December 2024.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation fell 1.30% to Rs 277.70 on the BSE.

