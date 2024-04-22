Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon jumps after receiving SAHPRA approval for Tacrolimus capsules

Biocon jumps after receiving SAHPRA approval for Tacrolimus capsules

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Biocon added 3.31% to Rs 270.45 after the company has received an approval from South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) for their vertically integrated, complex drug product Tacrolimus capsule in South Africa.

Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients which reduces the bodys ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

Biocon is an innovation led global biopharmaceuticals company, engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 660 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 41.8 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 34.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,953.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Biocon gets nod from SAHPRA for Tacrolimus capsules

HDFC Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, UltraTech Cement in focus

Biocon Biologics set to introduce YESAFILI, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadian market

Biocon gets US FDA approval for market generic version of anti-cancer drug

Biocon gains after subsidiary secures 'Yesafili' entry into Canadian market

INR Gains Modestly As Crude Oil Stays Slippery

Wipro gains as Q4 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 2,835 cr

Sensex jumps 391 pts; broader market outperforms

Persistent Systems Q4 PAT jumps 10% QoQ to Rs 315 cr

CelerityX launches OneX to address connectivity challenges faced by credit societies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story