CelerityX launches OneX to address connectivity challenges faced by credit societies

CelerityX, the enterprise networking solutions business of OneOTT Intertainment (OIL), India's 4th largest private ISP and a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions, announced the launch of OneX - a unified network-as-a-service solution covering network management, security, and LAN-side control solution, today.

As a start, it also announced deployment of OneX to tackle the connectivity challenges faced by cooperative credit societies in Maharashtra. Through a strategic partnership with Maharashtra State Cooperative Credit Societies Federation (MAFCOCS), it aims to enable secure and high uptime banking connectivity for over 40,000 branches in the state, with the potential to serve over 100,000 branches nationwide.

CelerityX has received its first order from Samta Sahakari Patasanstha for its branches in Maharashtra while conversations with various others are underway.

