Biocon Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 292.9, up 4.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 13.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18463.75, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 293.45, up 4.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

