Biocon Ltd up for fifth session

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 299.4, up 5.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 21898.9. The Sensex is at 72148.53, up 0.58%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 6.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18292.95, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 160.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 300, up 4.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

