Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 3,000 cr from its luxury residential project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate(formerly Century Textiles and Industries ), announced record sales of approximately Rs 3000 crore with Birla Arika, Gurugram. This luxury residential project, spread over 13.275 acres (53722.01 sq. mtrs) of land, with a development potential of 2.4 million sq.ft., is located in the coveted Sector 31, Gurugram.

Strategically positioned just off NH-48, Sector 31, Gurugram, this rare land parcel offers an unparalleled downtown living experience, featuring seven high-rise towers of 40/41 storeys each. The development will be rolled in two phases, with Phase-I launching four towers comprising 322 residences. Crafted for modern communities and sustainable living, the project features only two luxurious residences per floor, ensuring enhanced privacy and space along with ample cross-ventilation. The expansive 4 BHK homes spanning over 4,200 sq. ft. (390.19 sq. mtrs), promises a curated lifestyle with four distinct clubhouses, extensive green spaces, and a dedicated 1-acre forest zone. This creates a tranquil and eco-friendly urban retreat complete with meticulously planned amenities that embody true luxury.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

