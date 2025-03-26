LTIMindtree extends its partnership with Arenco Group

LTIMindtree has strengthened its engagement with Arenco Group, a leading group into Real Estate, Hotel Apartments, Hotels, Car Rentals & Auto Services, Furniture Manufacturing and Trading, Interior Design and other investments.

This engagement will enable upgradation of JD Edwards 9.1 system to latest release and hosting of JDE application on Oracle cloud infrastructure to modernize Arenco's IT infrastructure. This will consequently improve agility, optimize costs, enhance performance, ensure compliance, and unlock new capabilities to drive business growth and innovation at Arenco.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News