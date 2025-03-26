Exicom Tele-Systems to collaborate with Ionage Technologies

To establish unified and accessible EV charging network in India

Exicom Tele-Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ionage Technologies (Ionage) to establish a unified and accessible EV charging network in India.

By integrating Exicom's extensive charging solutions with Ionage's software platform, the collaboration aims to simplify charger discoverability, enhance operational efficiency for Charge Point Operators, and provide seamless charging access for EV users across networks.

