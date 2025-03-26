Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exicom Tele-Systems to collaborate with Ionage Technologies

Exicom Tele-Systems to collaborate with Ionage Technologies

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
To establish unified and accessible EV charging network in India

Exicom Tele-Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ionage Technologies (Ionage) to establish a unified and accessible EV charging network in India.

By integrating Exicom's extensive charging solutions with Ionage's software platform, the collaboration aims to simplify charger discoverability, enhance operational efficiency for Charge Point Operators, and provide seamless charging access for EV users across networks.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

