Birlasoft appoints Komal Jain as CEO - Americas

Birlasoft has announced the appointment of Komal Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Americas. He will be based in Dallas, Texas.
Komal will lead Birlasoft's business across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening client partnerships. He will also shape the company's innovation agenda and drive strategic investments to further enhance its market leadership. With more than two decades of leadership experience in technology, business strategy, sales, global marketing, and entrepreneurship, Komal brings deep expertise in helping enterprises navigate disruption, embrace complex technology shifts, and accelerate innovation. He helps CXOs to translate transformation into tangible outcomes by combining innovation with purpose and agility with trust.
Before joining Birlasoft, Komal served as Senior Vice President and Head of the High-Tech, Media, and Entertainment vertical at Infosys, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding market presence across fast-evolving industries.
Komal holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.
