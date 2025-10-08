Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) today announced the launch of its Digital Personal Loan offering, designed for salaried professionals. With the festive season witnessing a surge in demand for credit, the bank is enabling customers to access instant, paperless personal loans at competitive interest rates starting from 10.49% p.a., with a nominal 1% processing fee.

The new offering ensures a seamless, transparent, and fully digital borrowing experienceX empowering its customers to apply on-line and receive in-principle approval on real time basis.

Key highlights of Equitas Digital Personal Loan: h

100% online application with real time in-principle approval based on credit profile h Exclusive for salaried professionals with net take home pay of ₹40,000 and above h Available for applicants with a credit score of 730 and above. h Loan amount starting from ₹2 lakhs, with flexible tenures up to 5 years. h Attractive interest rates starting from 10.49% p.a.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

