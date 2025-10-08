Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) today announced the launch of its Digital Personal Loan offering, designed for salaried professionals. With the festive season witnessing a surge in demand for credit, the bank is enabling customers to access instant, paperless personal loans at competitive interest rates starting from 10.49% p.a., with a nominal 1% processing fee.

The new offering ensures a seamless, transparent, and fully digital borrowing experienceX empowering its customers to apply on-line and receive in-principle approval on real time basis.

Key highlights of Equitas Digital Personal Loan: h

100% online application with real time in-principle approval based on credit profile h Exclusive for salaried professionals with net take home pay of ₹40,000 and above h Available for applicants with a credit score of 730 and above. h Loan amount starting from ₹2 lakhs, with flexible tenures up to 5 years. h Attractive interest rates starting from 10.49% p.a.

