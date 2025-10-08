BSE SME Sunsky Logistics IPO delivers a smooth takeoff on market debut

Shares of Sunsky Logistics were currently trading at Rs 53.45 at 10:49 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 16.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 46.

The stock was listed at Rs 51, exhibiting a premium of 10.87% compared with intial price offer.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 53.50 and a low of 50. On the BSE, over 32.19 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sunsky Logistics received bids for 52,74,000 shares as against 36,60,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.44 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 46 per share. The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,60,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.05% from 95% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of flatbed trailers, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, to meet the working capital requirement and general corporate purpose. Sunsky Logistics is engaged in the business of integrated logistics solutions. It is involved in the management and coordination of the movement of materials or finished goods throughout the supply chain, from the point of origin to the destination. It provides third-party logistics services, commonly known as 3PL services. These 3PL services include freight forwarding, cargo handling, door-to-door distribution, multi-transport operations, and customs clearance services. The services encompass local transportation at the billing end, freight services, customs clearance, and onward transportation to ensure goods reach their destination. As of 31 July 2025, the company had total 9 employees.