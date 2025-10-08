Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
JSW Cement has commissioned vide its subsidiary Shiva cement, a new state-of-the-art cement grinding unit at Sambalpur in Odisha.

In keeping with the company's strategy to strengthen its market presence in eastern India with an objective of meeting the growing demand in the region, the new facility has been funded and supervised by its majority-owned subsidiary Shiva Cement, vide a commercial arrangement with Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), with a capacity to produce 1.0 MTPA exclusively for use and consumption by Shiva Cement. With this, the total installed capacity of JSW Cement, including that of its subsidiaries goes up to 21.6 MTPA.

Shiva Cement has its manufacturing facility strategically located at the geographical border of three Indian states Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand with close proximity to the raw materials required for the production.

JSW Cement continues to make progress on its approved expansion program to develop a pan India presence and reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity. Work on the Nagaur integrated unit in Rajasthan, comprising 3.30 MTPA clinker capacity and 3.5 MTPA grinding capacity is expected to be commissioned as per plan. The Company continues to have lowest carbon dioxide emission intensity in the industry, with emission intensity of 277 kg CO2 per ton of cementitious materials in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

