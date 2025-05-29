Birlasoft Q4 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 122 cr

Birlasoft reported a 4.42% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.11 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 116.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations decreased 3.36% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,316.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

As compared to Q4 FY24, the companys consolidated net profit fell 32.19% and revenue declined 3.35%.

EBITDA stood at Rs 173.6 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.2% QoQ but down 21.7% year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA margin improved to 13.2% in Q4 FY25 compared to 12% in Q3 FY25, though it declined from 16.3% in Q4 FY24.

In dollar terms, the companys revenue was $152.2 million, registering a decline of 5.4% QoQ and 7.2% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined 5.3% QoQ.

The company signed deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $236 million during the quarter, up 4% QoQ, comprising new deal wins worth $112 million and renewals worth $124 million.

Active client count stood at 254 in Q4 FY25, down from 265 in Q3 FY25 and 259 in Q4 FY24, reflecting some rationalization of the tail.

Also Read

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $259.5 million at the end of Q4 FY25, compared to $240.1 million at the end of Q3 FY25. In rupee terms, cash and cash equivalents increased to Rs 22,177 million at the end of Q4 FY25 from Rs 20,552 million at the end of the previous quarter.

The workforce strength stood at 11,930 as of 31 March 2025, with an attrition rate of 12.8% during Q4 FY25.

Angan Guha, chief executive officer and managing director of Birlasoft, said, We are pleased to report a steady year in the face of a soft demand environment owing to sustained macro-economic challenges, with revenue during FY2025 growing 1.8% over the preceding year.

We continue to generate consistently strong cashflows. We also saw a noticeable uptick in our deal wins during the second-half of the year under review, with a sequential increase in TCV of deals won during the quarter under review to $236 million led by higher new deals, demonstrating the strength of our pipeline and our ability to pursue deal closures. While our near-term outlook is likely to reflect the impact of shifts in customer priorities, we continue to invest in our capabilities such as generative AI, where we have been early adopters.

Kamini Shah, chief financial officer, Birlasoft, said, "Our consolidated revenue during FY25 has grown 1.8% over the preceding year to Rs 53,752 million. Our EBITDA margin performance for the year reflects the investments we have been making in our business as well as higher furloughs, consolidation deals, and growth in the Infra business. For the quarter under review, revenue stood at $152.2 million and the EBITDA margin expanded 119 basis points sequentially to 13.2%. Cash flow from operations during the year and the quarter were 88.3% and 88.1%, respectively, of EBITDA, led by sustained focus on collections. We have ended the year with a robust balance sheet and believe that we are well-positioned to successfully navigate through the prevalent macroeconomic environment."

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The date of the AGM will be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the members, will be paid within the statutory timelines.

Further, the companys board has approved that Manjunath Kygonahally, senior management personnel (SMP) and currently chief executive officer for rest of the world (CEO-ROW), will take on an additional role as Global Head of Strategic Growth Initiatives, effective 28 May 2025. He will be designated as CEO-ROW and Global HeadStrategic Growth Initiatives.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries worldwide.

The counter shed 0.77% to Rs 420.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News