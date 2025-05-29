Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust rose 38.10% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 145.83% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.48 135 1.180.48 146 OPM %93.8175.00 -81.3650.00 - PBDT0.350.25 40 0.240.13 85 PBT0.350.25 40 0.240.13 85 NP0.290.21 38 0.180.09 100

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

