Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Trust rose 38.10% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.42% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 145.83% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.130.481.180.4893.8175.0081.3650.000.350.250.240.130.350.250.240.130.290.210.180.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News