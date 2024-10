Birlasoft standalone net profit declines 46.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 643.69 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 46.28% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 643.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 646.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.643.69646.6110.1114.4285.54141.4866.37121.7852.0296.83

