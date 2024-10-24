Stock Alert: United Spirits, Hindustan Unilever, AU Small Finance Bank, Birlasoft

Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), IEX, India Mart Intermesh, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprise, RBL bank.

Result Today:

ITC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Radico khaitan, United Breweries, Aarti Drugs, JSW Energy, ACC, Apcotex Industries, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, CIE Automotive India, Colgate-Palmolive (INDIA), CSB Bank, Cyient, DCB Bank, Dixon Technologies (India), Finolex Industries, Glenmark Life Sciences, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Go Digit General Insurance, Godrej Consumer Products, Home First Finance Company, Strides Pharma Science will declare their result today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported 3.86% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2,612 crore on 1.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,319 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY25. It has also declared a special dividend of Rs 10 per share. Further, the committee of independent directors decided to separate the companys ice cream business.

AU Small Finance Banks standalone net profit jumped 42.2% to Rs 571 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 402 crore in Q2 FY24. Net interest income increased 58% YoY to Rs 1,974 crore.

Karnataka Bank reported 1.75% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 336 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 330 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income rose 1% YoY to Rs 834 crore during the quarter.

Piramal Pharmas consolidated net profit surged 360% to Rs 23 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 17% YoY to Rs 2,242 crore in Q2 FY25.

Birlaosfts consolidated net profit declined 14.66% to Rs 128 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 150 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased 3.08% QoQ to Rs 1,368 crore during the quarter.

United Spirits consolidated net profit fell 1.76% to Rs 335 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 341 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue (excluding excise duty) fell 0.77% to Rs 2,843 in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,865 crore in Q2 FY24.

