Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 41.45% to Rs 396.28 crore

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 56.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 396.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales396.28280.15 41 OPM %-6.71-15.56 -PBDT-20.77-46.77 56 PBT-39.42-62.57 37 NP-30.05-56.40 47

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

