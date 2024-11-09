Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 60.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 60.01% to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1574.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1497.231574.35 -5 OPM %8.866.27 -PBDT103.6476.52 35 PBT75.3347.67 58 NP51.1431.96 60

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

