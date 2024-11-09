Black Box consolidated net profit rises 60.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 60.01% to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1574.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1497.231574.358.866.27103.6476.5275.3347.6751.1431.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News