Black Box consolidated net profit rises 60.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 60.01% to Rs 51.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 1497.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1574.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1497.231574.35 -5 OPM %8.866.27 -PBDT103.6476.52 35 PBT75.3347.67 58 NP51.1431.96 60
