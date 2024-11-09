Epigral consolidated net profit rises 114.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.93% to Rs 626.06 crore

Net profit of Epigral rose 114.00% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.93% to Rs 626.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 478.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.626.06478.1528.5022.53157.4387.45125.1855.9481.3037.99

