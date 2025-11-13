Black Box consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 8.82% to Rs 55.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 1584.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1497.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1584.591497.239.018.86104.20103.6475.1775.3355.6551.14

