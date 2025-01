Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 86.71 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 4.78% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 86.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.86.7193.629.017.788.478.187.687.415.705.44

