Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 147.59% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 147.59% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.68% to Rs 23.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.111.66 148 23.5630.08 -22 OPM %5.841.20 -5.313.16 - PBDT0.110.11 0 0.610.64 -5 PBT0.100.11 -9 0.600.64 -6 NP0.080.13 -38 0.490.57 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects slides as PAT drops 32% YoY in Q4 FY25

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story