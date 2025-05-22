Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.59% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 147.59% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.68% to Rs 23.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.111.6623.5630.085.841.205.313.160.110.110.610.640.100.110.600.640.080.130.490.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News