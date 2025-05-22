Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets fell notably as the yen hit a new two-week high against a broadly weaker dollar and Japan's 10-year government bond yield climbed above 1.55 percent, edging closer to levels last seen in 2008.

Investors ignored government data that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose 13.0 percent in March from the previous month.

Meanwhile, in a rare and explicit statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato agreed on Wednesday that the dollar-yen exchange rate currently reflects fundamentals.

The Nikkei average fell 0.84 percent to 36,985.87, hitting a two-week low. The broader Topix index settled 0.58 percent lower at 2,717.09.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.22%

IndusInd Bank reports dismal Q4 outcome

Bajaj Auto set to acquire ownership stake in Austria-based KTM Business

ABFRL sheds its skin: market reacts to lifestyle spin-off

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story