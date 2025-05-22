Japanese markets end lower as yen hits new two-week high

Investors ignored government data that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose 13.0 percent in March from the previous month.
Meanwhile, in a rare and explicit statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato agreed on Wednesday that the dollar-yen exchange rate currently reflects fundamentals.
The Nikkei average fell 0.84 percent to 36,985.87, hitting a two-week low. The broader Topix index settled 0.58 percent lower at 2,717.09.
