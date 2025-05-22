Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd lost 7.65% to Rs 960 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43553 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd crashed 7.37% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90166 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 1175. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6174 shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped 6.26% to Rs 2492. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8568 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd slipped 6.14% to Rs 1176.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7559 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News