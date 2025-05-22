Bajel Projects slides as PAT drops 32% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bajel Projects declined 5.87% to Rs 209.45 after the company's net profit fell 31.82% to Rs 4.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.07 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

This decline in bottom line came despite a 63.84% YoY surge in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 801.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 489.16 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 6.33 crore, marginally lower by 1.25% compared to Rs 6.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rose 62.57% YoY to Rs 801.70 crore during the quarter. Raw material costs jumped 54.74% to Rs 570.08 crore, while erection and subcontracting expenses surged 221.11% to Rs 114.09 crore. Employee benefit expenses also increased 29.42% to Rs 30.84 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 260.37% to Rs 15.46 crore on a 122.22% rise in revenue to Rs 2,598.24 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

