BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 42.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.12% to Rs 512.85 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 42.72% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 512.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 437.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.512.85437.8830.8220.23162.0597.25140.2090.99120.6784.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News