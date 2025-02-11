Bright Brothers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 41.53% to Rs 79.13 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 79.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales79.1355.91 42 OPM %7.954.76 -PBDT4.791.32 263 PBT2.12-0.99 LP NP0.95-1.09 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

