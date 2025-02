Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.93% to Rs 1081.23 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 17.50% to Rs 88.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.93% to Rs 1081.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1137.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1081.231137.339.9411.0898.95118.7488.27107.0888.34107.08

