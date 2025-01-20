Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rallis India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2025.

Rallis India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2025.

BLS International Services Ltd crashed 7.75% to Rs 462.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rallis India Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 269.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13054 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost 6.77% to Rs 386.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd shed 5.95% to Rs 2199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15408 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd slipped 5.74% to Rs 645.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks turn range bound; metal shares extent gains for 5th day

PLI Scheme poised to significantly boost production of Components of ACs & LED Lights

Supreme Inds slides as PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 187 cr in Q3

IOB jumps as PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 874-cr in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story