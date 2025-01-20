BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2025.

Rallis India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2025.

BLS International Services Ltd crashed 7.75% to Rs 462.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rallis India Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 269.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13054 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd lost 6.77% to Rs 386.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd shed 5.95% to Rs 2199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15408 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd slipped 5.74% to Rs 645.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News