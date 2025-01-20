IOB jumps as PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 874-cr in Q3 FY25

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) jumped 4.19% to Rs 52.75 after the bank reported 20.91% jump in net profit to Rs 873.66 crore on 13.07% rise in total income to Rs 8,409.3 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,266 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 27.28% from Rs 1780.2 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax gained 14.70% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,237.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Net interest income jumped 16.30% to Rs 2,789 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,398 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.33% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 3.12% registered in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 28.28% to Rs 6,071 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 8,441 crore as on 31 December 2023. The bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 25.10% to Rs 976 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 1,303 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 2.55% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 3.90% as on 31 December 2023. The ratio of net NPAs reduced to 0.42% as on 31 December 2024 from 0.62% as on 31 December 2023.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 97.07% as on 31 December 2024 as against 96.85% as on 31 December 2023.

Total deposits stood at Rs 3,05,121 crore (up 9.74% YoY), while advances came in at Rs 2,37,632 crore (up 9.93% YoY) as on 31 December 2024.

Total CASA rose 9.45% to Rs 1,32,338 crore as 31 December 2024, as compared with Rs 1,20,915 crore as on 31 December 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 43.37% as on 31 December 2024 from 43.49% reported in the same period a year ago.

CRAR improved to 16.97% as on 31 December 2024 as against 16.80% as on 31 December 2023.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

