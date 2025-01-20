Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2025.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd lost 16.30% to Rs 1399.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11655 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd tumbled 13.05% to Rs 522.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd crashed 8.45% to Rs 666. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15591 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd corrected 7.47% to Rs 358.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 553 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd dropped 7.25% to Rs 1822. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9894 shares in the past one month.

