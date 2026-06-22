Blue Cloud Softech rallies on evaluating AI collaboration opportunity with SpaceX

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 17.78% to Rs 21.18 after the company announced that it is evaluating preliminary, non-binding business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with SpaceX International.

The company said that the parties have, at this stage, established only a framework for the exchange of information to facilitate discussions and an evaluation of potential areas of collaboration. The initiative is in line with Blue Cloud Softech Solutions focus on exploring strategic opportunities in the digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem.

The company clarifies that the preliminary discussions are solely for the purpose of evaluating potential business opportunities and do not create any binding obligation on either party to enter into any transaction, joint venture, investment, partnership or definitive agreement. Any future transaction, if pursued, shall be subject to detailed due diligence, mutual agreement, execution of definitive documentation, corporate approvals and applicable regulatory requirements.