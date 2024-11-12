Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 13.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 1448.46 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 13.99% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 1448.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1324.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1448.461324.4815.0516.82205.92208.4284.9197.8662.8473.06

