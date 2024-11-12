Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 13.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 13.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.36% to Rs 1448.46 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 13.99% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 1448.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1324.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1448.461324.48 9 OPM %15.0516.82 -PBDT205.92208.42 -1 PBT84.9197.86 -13 NP62.8473.06 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story