Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 300.50% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 300.50% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.092.02 300 OPM %11.37-8.42 -PBDT0.92-0.12 LP PBT0.92-0.12 LP NP0.68-2.53 LP

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

