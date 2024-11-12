Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 135.37 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 47.59% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 135.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.135.37117.8812.0911.0924.6719.1221.8515.9917.1811.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News