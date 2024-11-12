Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 135.37 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp rose 47.59% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 135.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales135.37117.88 15 OPM %12.0911.09 -PBDT24.6719.12 29 PBT21.8515.99 37 NP17.1811.64 48

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

