Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 21.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 15.34% to Rs 183.95 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 21.79% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.34% to Rs 183.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.32% to Rs 163.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 711.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales183.95217.29 -15 711.60720.98 -1 OPM %28.8532.37 -32.2130.39 - PBDT61.8776.22 -19 257.92241.68 7 PBT54.1569.90 -23 229.83216.61 6 NP39.6550.70 -22 163.75160.03 2

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

