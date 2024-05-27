Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 12.06 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories rose 30.34% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.26% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 53.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.0613.52 -11 53.6452.89 1 OPM %19.9817.31 -19.898.28 - PBDT3.132.83 11 11.434.51 153 PBT2.852.53 13 10.343.44 201 NP2.321.78 30 7.792.44 219

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

