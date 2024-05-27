Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 189.42 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 189.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.48% to Rs 16.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 654.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 649.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

