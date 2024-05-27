Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Spikes 5.04%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Rises 1.31%

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has added 10.79% over last one month compared to 9.57% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 2.58% rise in the SENSEX

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 5.04% today to trade at Rs 76.21. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1.31% to quote at 655.72. The index is up 9.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd increased 4.64% and Torrent Power Ltd added 3.6% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 116.43 % over last one year compared to the 21.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has added 10.79% over last one month compared to 9.57% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 2.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 76.55 on 27 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 24.97 on 02 Aug 2023.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

