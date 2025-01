Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 208.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.92% to Rs 318.38 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 208.25% to Rs 98.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 90.92% to Rs 318.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 166.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.318.38166.7638.9532.74137.2461.30132.4953.4498.9832.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News