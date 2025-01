Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 57.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 1148.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 57.50% to Rs 126.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 1148.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 992.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1148.00992.0025.6120.77266.00182.00175.00110.00126.0080.00

