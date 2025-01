Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 33.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 33.79% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.1159.2216.6716.8710.379.527.707.105.824.35

